Azerbaijan's Oil Prices Smash Prior Figures

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF inthe Italian port of Augusta on April 27 climbed by $1,78, standingat $90.68 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, A zernews reports, citing the sourcefrom the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to 89,03.

The price of URALS equaled $72.66 per barrel, which is more thanthe previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced inthe North Sea increased on April 26, compared to the previousindication, to $89.94.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 2.