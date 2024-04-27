Belavia Airlines From Belarus To Increase Flight Frequency To Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belavia, a Belarusian airline, will increase the frequency offlights between Minsk and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) from one totwo, Azernews reports.

According to the airline, Belavia planes will now fly toTurkmenistan on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The new flights will operate from August 12 to September 2according to the following schedule: departure from Minsk - at19:40 (GMT+3), arrival in Turkmenbashi - at 01:50 (GMT+5),departure from Turkmenbashi - at 02:50 (GMT+5), arrival in Minsk -at 05:10 (GMT+3).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announcedplans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan,to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), KualaLumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City(Vietnam).

This year, Turkmenistan Airlines intends to fly to 14international destinations in 12 countries around the world.