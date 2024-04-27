               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sharjah Denies Rumours Of Tiger On The Loose


4/27/2024 2:47:26 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 1:02 PM

Last updated: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 9:47 PM

Sharjah authorities on Saturday denied rumours of a tiger being spotted roaming in the emirate.

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority of Sharjah warned the public against spreading rumours. Verify information only from official sources, it added.


The last time a wild animal was confirmed to have gone on the loose in the UAE was in 2021. The sighting caused panic among residents of Dubai's Springs community.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


According to UAE law, those spreading fake news could fetch the perpetrator Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 fine and imprisonment of one to two years.

ALSO READ:

  • Pakistan 'horror zoo' is reborn as rehabilitation centre
  • UAE: Seeing dead cats on flooded streets, residents rush to save strays from drowning

MENAFN27042024000049011007ID1108146641

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search