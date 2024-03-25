Kyrgyzstan's Pride: The Kalpak Hat At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Kyrgyzstan pavilion made its debut at Expo 2023 Doha on November 26, 2023, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich Kyrgyz culture and heritage. Among the highlights of the exhibition are symbols deeply rooted in Kyrgyz identity, such as the iconic yurt, representing the nomadic lifestyle of the Kyrgyz people.

Another standout among the exhibits is Kyrgyzstan's traditional headgear known as "Al Kalpak". With its distinctive shape and intricate details, it stands as a symbol of national pride and heritage.

"The shape of Kalpak resembles the snow-capped peaks of mountainous Kyrgyzstan," Aizada Yrchieva, a Kyrgyz representative at the pavilion, told The Peninsula. "The four sides represent four elements: air, water, fire, and earth," she added.

Kalpak and Topu on display inside Kyrgyzstan pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha. Pic by Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula

Aizada, who has been manning one of the pavilion's stalls for four months, proudly said that each hat is meticulously crafted by expert artisans. Holding one of the hats, she said: "This design is worn by all men in Kyrgyzstan, in both cities and the mountains. The shape and patterns have not changed over the years, and the making of these hats is passed down through generations."

The treasured national headwear, according to Aizada, is created using materials responsibly sourced in Kyrgyzstan. "The hat is made of white sheep's felt and decorated with national ornaments. This represents centuries of Kyrgyz craftsmanship, and holds a special place in our culture."



Bektemir wears Kalpak while selling dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan, inside Kyrgyzstan pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha. Pic by Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula

Because the Kalpak is made of natural wool, "it is warm in winter and cool in summer. It also doesn't let moisture through in the rain," said Aizada, disclosing that hundreds of Kalpak and Topu (skull-cap), had already been sold to pavilion visitors.

She expressed joy at seeing people from diverse backgrounds embracing their traditional headwear. The price range for the cultural treasures (Kalpak and Topu) varies from QR30 to QR200, depending on the intricacy of the design.

As Expo 2023 Doha draws to a close this Thursday, March 28, Aizada extends invitation to all to visit the Kyrgyz pavilion. With only three days remaining, there's no better time to experience the rich heritage of Kyrgyzstan firsthand.

View of the Kyrgyzstan pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha. Pic by Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula

Traditional Kyrgyz yurts right outside the Kyrgyzstan pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha. Pic by Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula