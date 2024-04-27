Uber Cup: Ashmita, Priya-Shruti Give India 2-0 Lead Over Canada

(MENAFN- IANS) Chengdu (China), April 27 (IANS) Ashmita Chaliha (world rank 53) beat former Commonwealth Games champion Michelle Li (world rank 25) of Canada in straight games 26-24, 24-22 at the Uber Cup 2024, here on Saturday.

Priya and Shruti Mishra also won their opening match against Jeslyn Choi and Catherine Chow 21-12, 21-10 to give Indian women a 2-0 lead in their first Group stage tie against Canada.

The women's team is placed in Uber Cup Group A and will take on Singapore after Canada, and China, the most successful team in the event's history with 15 titles, on April 30.

The women's team qualified for the Uber Cup 2024 after winning a historic gold medal in the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year.