Russia Attacks Power Facilities In Three Regions Overnight Galushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 27, Russia massively attacked energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions - equipment was damaged, and a shift engineer at one of the facilities was wounded.
Energy Minister German Galushchenko posted this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy has once again attacked the country's energy infrastructure! In particular, facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions were attacked," the statement said.
Russian forces shell Kharkiv
, injuring hospital patient
There is damage to the equipment. A shift engineer was wounded at one of the facilities - he sustained a concussion.
The consequences of the attacks are being clarified. Work is underway to eliminate them.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia attacked four DTEK thermal power plants overnight Saturday.
