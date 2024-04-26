Headliners: Jasmine Hooks

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke Media headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.

In this week's Q&A, we speak to Jasmine Hooks, who last week was named as SKDK's new COO.





What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?









I am passionate about the effort to diversify our industry and believe it is the only way forward. Representation matters. Investing and building a diverse pipeline means acknowledging experiences, perspectives, and identities – something I think we can all agree on is a net positive. I commend the leaders at my firm for making diversity a priority. SKDK, and the industry, is made stronger by the diversity of their team.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



Red Bull Racing executed a successful campaign for a racing exhibition in Washington, DC. They generated organic buzz and attention by placing their Formula 1 car at key locations around the city to generate interest among the local community. It was a great example of being a minimal campaign that had a large organic impact.





What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



I n my nearly three

years with the firm, I've had some of the most rewarding and challenging experiences. I have learned to embrace the unexpected and accept that there are many solutions to a problem. It has made me a better collaborator, team player – and overall, a better operations professional.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



Spending time with my family, friends, partner Ian and our dog, Nugget, as well as painting when I have the time. This time helps me relax and reminds me of the most important things in my life that are right here in front of me.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



Like most of the world, I've been listening to Taylor Swift on repeat for months. I've been a fan for almost two decades and feel as though I've grown up alongside her. I think she is one of the great songwriters and artists of my generation.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



Working at a non-profit dedicated to maintaining music and art education in public schools across the country.









