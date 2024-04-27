Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo Welcomes Nazoomi Azhar As Its New General Manager

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo proudly welcomes a new era of leadership with the appointment of Nazoomi Azhar as its new General Manager.

With over 25 years of experience managing renowned hotels in the United Kingdom, Mr. Azhar brings a wealth of expertise to strengthen the hotel's legacy with a fresh perspective and commitment to excellence.

Azhar's extensive industry tenure includes notable roles such as General Manager for Grange Hotels and Director of Operations for a UK-based boutique hotel group, where he spearheaded the establishment of the Hospitality Division. His proficiency in strategic planning, team development, and guest satisfaction aligns with Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo's commitment to delivering excellent and memorable experiences.

Commenting on the recent appointment, Area Vice President of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts for Colombo Hotels, Kamal Munasinghe , expressed confidence in Mr. Azhar's leadership,“We are confident that Nazoomi's wealth of knowledge and experience will significantly contribute to the continued success and growth of Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo. His belief that successful business operations hinge on teamwork, determination, humility and with his approachable disposition, we are able to create a positive and collaborative work environment within the Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo family.”

Returning to his homeland and commenting on his new role, newly appointed General Manager for Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, Mr. Nazoomi Azhar , said,“I am deeply honoured to assume the role of General Manager at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo and looking forward to the journey of upholding the legacy of this property. I am excited for the collaborations with our talented teams and further our commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit our local communities, both socially and environmentally that resonate with the values of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts“.

A proud alumnus of Trinity College Kandy, Mr. Azhar is not only a passionate cricket aficionado but also extends his passion to promoting social inclusion among children and youth in marginalised communities.