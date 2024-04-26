Namibia Inaugurates 400Kv Transmission Line

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

WINDHOEK: Namibia inaugurated the 400kV Auas-Gerus transmission line on Friday, marking a significant step toward the country's energy security and regional cooperation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo underscored Namibia's commitment to achieving energy self-sufficiency by 2030, in line with national goals outlined in Vision 2030.

"The construction of the 400kV transmission line marks a significant milestone in our journey toward energy security and regional cooperation," Alweendo said.

The transmission line, funded by Namibia's power utility, NamPower, to the tune of 873 million Namibian dollars (about 46 million U.S. dollars), is expected to facilitate increased regional trade and allow Namibia to export surplus energy to neighboring countries.

"This backbone infrastructure will facilitate increased regional trade, allowing us to export surplus energy to neighboring countries. Furthermore, it will enhance the security of our energy supply, meeting the rising demands of industries and ensuring stability and reliability for investors," he said.

Alweendo emphasized the importance of skill transfer and retention, highlighting the impact of local participation on socio-economic development within the community.

"The expansion of the Auas-Gerus Transmission line brings technological advancements that benefit all citizens. While increased access to data services, facilitated by NamPower's fibre-optic network, will empower our Information and Communications Technology sector and foster regional connectivity, driving innovation and economic growth," he said.

The construction of the transmission line is part of NamPower's investment in expanding its transmission system, which comprises a network of 66 kV to 400 kV overhead lines. The new line will extend the network by an additional 287 kilometers to the existing 11,700 kilometers.