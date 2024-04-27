Squash: Velavan Senthilkumar In Semis Of Of PSA Challenger Tour Event

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) National champion Velavan Senthilkumar stormed into the semifinals of the Batch Open squash, a USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event, in Paris with a straight-games victory over Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic
Top seed Senthilkumar, ranked 58 in the world, defeated the fifth-seeded Czech 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the quarterfinals on Friday to set up a last-four clash against Hong Kong's Andes Ling.
Elsewhere, fourth seed Akanksha Salunkhe lost to fifth seed Alina Bushma of Ukraine 7-11, 7-11, 8-11 in 29 minutes in the quarterfinals of the Expression St James Open, a USD 20,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Springfield, US.
