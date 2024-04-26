The Panama Friendly Nations Visa Is Still Available

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The following is a complete list of the requirements for a Friendly Nations Visa, provisional residency:
Main applicant:
Valid passport for at least 6 months from application date Valid 2nd ID for at least 6 months from application date. 5 passport-size photos (2inch x 2inch) National criminal background certificate, recently issued, apostilled/authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months Economic Solvency: please choose one of the following - Option 2: Purchase real estate with a minimum value of USD 200K. Applicants can finance the acquisition of the real estate through a Panamanian Bank. Option 3: Invest at least USD 200K in a fixed deposit for 3 years at a Panamanian bank.
Dependent requirements:
If the main applicant is applying with dependents, the main applicant is required to present a Panamanian Bank reference letter showing a minimum balance of USD 5000.
Spouse (applying as a dependent):
Valid passport for at least 6 months from application date 5 passport-size photos (2inch x 2inch) National criminal background certificate, recently issued, apostilled/authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months Marriage certificate – recently issued, apostilled/ authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months
Child (less than 18 years old):
Valid passport for at least 6 months from application date 5 passport-size photos (2inch x 2inch) Birth certificate showing both parent's names – recently issued, apostilled/authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in your country*– valid for 6 months
Child (18-25 years old):
Valid passport for at least 6 months from application date 5 passport-size photos (2inch x 2inch)
National criminal background certificate recently issued, apostilled/ authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months Birth certificate showing both parent's names – recently issued, apostilled/authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months Certificate of singleness (or apostilled affidavit signed at a notary) recently issued, apostilled/ authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months Proof of full-time studies in university/college recently issued, apostilled/authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months List of academic credits, recently issued, apostilled/ authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months
Parent of the main applicant:
Valid passport for at least 6 months from application date 5 passport-size photos (2inch x 2inch) National criminal background certificate recently issued, apostilled/ authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months Birth certificate of the main applicant showing both parent's names – recently issued, apostilled/ authenticated by a Panamanian Consulate in the issuing country– valid for 6 months
