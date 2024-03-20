Vaccine Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global vaccine market research report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global vaccine market size reached US$ 54.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 124.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during 2024-2032.

A vaccine is a biological preparation that stimulates the immune system to develop immunity to a specific disease, thereby protecting the individual from future infections. Manufactured through a rigorous process involving research, development, testing, and regulatory approval, vaccines typically contain weakened or inactivated forms of the disease-causing agent, fragments of the agent, or toxins produced by the agent. The importance of vaccines cannot be overstated, as they have been instrumental in preventing countless deaths and reducing the burden of infectious diseases worldwide. Their benefits extend beyond individual protection to the concept of herd immunity, where a sufficient proportion of a population is immunized, providing indirect protection to those who cannot be vaccinated due to age, health conditions, or other factors.

Global Vaccine Market Trends and Drivers :

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing emphasis on preventative healthcare measures and immunization programs by governments and healthcare organizations worldwide. Additionally, continual advancements in vaccine technology, including the development of novel delivery systems and adjuvants, are expanding the market's potential. Moreover, the rising awareness among populations about the importance of vaccination in maintaining public health is further driving market growth.

Furthermore, strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and governments to expedite vaccine development and distribution are shaping the market landscape. In line with this, the rise of vaccine awareness campaigns and advocacy efforts by healthcare professionals and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is fostering a positive perception of vaccination among the public, leading to higher vaccination rates and market expansion.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Industry are Given Below:



Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS: ALPMY)

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN)

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS: BVNRY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS: DSNKY)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO)

Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ)

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)

Panacea Biotec Ltd. (NSE: PANACEABIO)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA) (NASDAQ: SNY)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK)



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:



Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines Others



Breakup by Patient Type:



Paediatric Adult



Breakup by Indication:



Bacterial Diseases



Meningococcal Disease



Pneumococcal Disease



Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT)



Tuberculosis



Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib)



Typhoid

Others

Viral Diseases



Hepatitis



Influenza



Human Papillomavirus (HPV)



Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)



Rotavirus



Herpes Zoster



Varicella



Japanese Encephalitis



Rubella



Polio



Rabies



Dengue Others



Breakup by Route of Administration:



Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration Others



Breakup by Product Type:



Multivalent Vaccine Monovalent Vaccine



Breakup by Treatment Type:



Preventive Vaccine Therapeutic Vaccine



Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centres

Academic and Research Institutes Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

