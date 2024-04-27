IPL 2024: Cricket Has Turned To Baseball, Says Sam Curran After PBKS' World Record Chase Against KKR

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran succinctly likened cricket to baseball as he reflected on his team's remarkable T20 world record chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 match in Kolkata on Friday. Driven by Jonny Bairstow's sensational century, Punjab Kings achieved the unprecedented feat of surpassing KKR's formidable total of 261/6 with eight wickets and eight balls remaining, setting a new benchmark for the highest run chase in T20 cricket history.

"Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned to baseball isn't it? We're delighted with the two points," Curran said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "We had a tough few weeks as a team. Forget about the scores, we deserved this victory."

Asked about the massive scores being put up by teams this IPL season, the PBKS skipper said, "Loads of different things, guys can hit balls for long periods of time, the coaches, training, the dew, dot balls become wide after reviews and you get the extra ball.

Stats are going out of the window. For us, it's all about the small moments. With the ball also we hung in there."

Commenting on Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten century and Shashank Singh's aggressive innings, Curran expressed, "Really pleased for Jonny, he's been on tour for a long time and was eager to score."

"Shashank, wow, he was promoted to No. 4 and he's been our find of the season. We've to enjoy the small wins, although this was a big win coming to Kolkata," he added.

The Player of the Match, Bairstow, revealed his intent was to send the ball sailing as far as possible, highlighting the pivotal role of the opening partnership of 93 runs in just six overs for the visiting side.

"We got off to a good start and that was key. They got a flier themselves thanks to Sunil so we knew we had to go ballistic in the powerplay," Bairstow said.

"When you've to chase 200-plus you've to take risks in the powerplay. (How to approach such a chase?) Try and whack it as hard as possible (laughs). It was a case of if it's in your area you go after it. We wanted to lose as few wickets as possible," the Englishman added.

"Shashank has done it all season, a lovely guy and special player. To have someone like him coming in and do that is unbelievable. His knowledge, he's not young either, he's nice and calm, full credit to him the way he came out and hit it cleanly," he further said.





PBKS surpassed South Africa's 259/4 against West Indies in March last year, setting a new benchmark in T20 cricket. In the IPL, Rajasthan Royals previously held the record for chasing down 224 against KKR at Eden Gardens, a feat they equaled against then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2020 in Sharjah.