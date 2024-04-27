'Navra' And 'Baiko' Vacation Gets Comical Twist In ‘Madness Machayenge: India Ko Hasayenge’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge', viewers will see Kushal Badrike and Hemangi Kavi teaming up with Kaveri Priyam to present the 'Saiko Baiko' act with a hilarious twist.

'Navra' and 'Baiko' set out for a relaxing day at the sandy shores, only to have their plans hilariously disrupted by Kaveri Priyam as she steals Kushal's heart.

Additionally, the episode welcomes actress Juhi Chawla.

A new gag featuring Paritosh Tripathi as the wise grandfather, Kushal Badrike as the cheeky grandson, and Inder Sahani as the clever doctor adds to the entertainment. The doctor informs the grandfather that he only has a couple of hours to live. However, when the grandson arrives, a series of misunderstandings and mishaps ensue as they attempt to fulfill the old man's last wishes, only to later discover that the report is false.

Speaking about the gag, comedian Kushal said: "The love and support we've received from our audience for the 'Saiko Baiko' series has been overwhelming. I am sure viewers will have a blast this weekend as we have some exciting gags planned in the presence of our esteemed guest, Juhi Chawla."

"I grew up watching her films, and now to have her watch and appreciate our performance is truly a moment of joy and validation," he added.

'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.