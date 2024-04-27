FIFA President Extends Congratulations To Qarabag FC

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Azerbaijaniprofessional football club Qarabag FC over victory in theAzerbaijan Premier League in a letter to AFFA President RovshanNajaf, Azernews reports.

He stressed in the letter that the victory became possible owingto the consistent efforts of the team.

Infantino also thanked Najaf and AFFA for continuous support,work and dedication to the development of football inAzerbaijan.