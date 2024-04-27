FIFA President Extends Congratulations To Qarabag FC

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Azerbaijaniprofessional football club Qarabag FC over victory in theAzerbaijan Premier League in a letter to AFFA President RovshanNajaf, Azernews reports.
He stressed in the letter that the victory became possible owingto the consistent efforts of the team.
Infantino also thanked Najaf and AFFA for continuous support,work and dedication to the development of football inAzerbaijan.
MENAFN27042024000195011045ID1108145812
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.