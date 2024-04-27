MISSING: TMKOC Fame Gurucharan Singh Disappeared From Airport, Phone Switched Off

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma', has been missing for four days. According to sources, the actor traveled to Delhi a few days ago to commemorate his father's birthday and was set to return to Mumbai on April 22, 2024. However, he did not make it to the city and has vanished.

Gurucharan Singh's father filed FIR

Gurucharan's unexpected absence has alarmed everyone, and his father has even filed a mission person's report. According to the report, his 50-year-old son left home at 8:30 a.m. to catch his flight, but he has yet to arrive in Mumbai or return home. His father mentioned that his son is mentally stable and everyone is looking for him.



Gurucharan Singh's friend's statement

Meanwhile, Ms. Soni, Gurucharan's friend revealed that his phone has been turned off since April 24, 2024. She further stated that she attempted to file a report in Mumbai, but since he did not return to the city, the case could not be filed. She also claimed that Gurucharan had been unwell for some time.