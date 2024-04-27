'You Cannot Become A CEO In America If...': US Envoy Garcetti Lauds Indian-Origin Ceos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti recently hailed Indian origin CEOs leading top US companies like Microsoft, Googe and Starbucks. He also shared that there was an old joke that you could not become a CEO in the US if you are an Indian and how it has been reversed now.

In an interaction with news agency ANI, Garcetti said,“The old joke was that you could not become a CEO in the US if you are Indian. Now, the joke is that you cannot become a CEO in America, if you are not Indian, whether it is Google, Microsoft or Starbucks. People have come and made a big difference,”“The successes have happened. More than 1 in 10 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are now Indian immigrants who studied in the US,” the US ambassador added, IIT-Kharagpur alumnus Sundar Pichai is has been leading Google's parent company Alphabet since 2019. While Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was born in Hyderabad and completed his graduation from Mangalore University before moving to the US for further studies. Other Indian origin CEOs leading major global companies include Shantanu Narayen (Adobe), Arvind Krishna (IBM), Laxman Narasimhan (Starbucks), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron) among others Joe Biden asked me to get Visa time

down: GarcettiIn a separate interaction with news agency PTI, Garcetti said that US President Joe Biden has instructed him to get the waiting time down for visas for Indians. He also asserted that the US mission is preparing to accommodate more applications from Indian students this year.

Speaking to PTI, Garcetti said, \"He did! It is the first time, I think in American history that a President has told an ambassador -- get those visas waiting time down. It is all because, we have Indian friends, they want to see their family members and colleagues, or business partners,\"

