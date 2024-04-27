Kuwait Amir Due To Partake In International Forum In Saudi Arabia

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is scheduled to depart, along with an official delegation, the homeland on Sunday heading to Saudi Arabia. His Highness the Amir will head the State of Kuwait's delegation partaking in the international economic forum, themed "Global cooperation, growth and energy for development." The forum is scheduled on April 28-29. (end) amh

