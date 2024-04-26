DUBAI SOUTH SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AGMC TO LAUNCH A NEW AED 500 MILLION STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



AGMC's new hub will be built to the highest standards surpassing any existing facilities . The facility will house its automotive brands – BMW, MINI, Rolls Royce and other brands.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, announced the signing of an agreement with AGMC, one of the leading importers of luxury vehicles in the United Arab Emirates, to launch a new AED 500 million showroom and service centre at Dubai South to serve customers of its automotive brands BMW, MINI, Rolls Royce and other brands.

The agreement was signed in the presence of HH Sheikh Sultan Ahmed Mohamed Al Qassimi, HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, Jan Felton, Managing Director, Al Batha Group, parent company of AGMC, as well as, other senior executives from both entities.

The new state-of-the-art facility, which will be built to the highest standards surpassing any existing facilities, spans 33,000 square metres, and will feature BMW, MINI, Rolls Royce and other brands vehicles, as well as a fully-fledged service centre to provide customers with after-sales and maintenance services. The centre is located strategically at The Business Avenue, a flagship location in proximity to the VIP Terminal and Al Maktoum International Airport with easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone and Expo Road.

In his comments, HE Khalifa Al Zaffin said:“We are pleased to sign this agreement with one of the UAE's leading automotive dealers that will expand its presence at Dubai South following BMW Group Middle East's Training Centre. The new facility reiterates Dubai South's appeal to companies via the unique ecosystem and advanced infrastructure that we provide which caters to the needs of businesses. We will spare no effort in supporting AGMC in its endeavour to provide services to its customer base from the new centre.”

Jan Felton expressed his happiness in being part of progressive development plans of Dubai South aligning with the Vision of the UAE Leadership, by bringing the best of facilities and services to its esteemed customers and thanked HH Sheikh Salim bin Mohammad Al Qasimi for the continued encouragement and support in Investments.

Dubai South is Dubai's largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world's largest airport when fully operational, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land and sea. Dubai South aims to create a vibrant living and working community by leveraging its unique aviation, logistics, and real-estate products and services and world-class infrastructure solutions.

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 40 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry.