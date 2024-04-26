Ukraine's Defense Intel Posts Video Of Ka-32 Military Helicopter On Fire At Moscow Airfield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry released a video of a Ka-32 military helicopter that went ablaze at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow.

That's according to the GUR press service, Ukrinform reports.

"In the early hours of April 26, 2024, an enemy Ka-32 multi-purpose helicopter was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield operated by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow," the statement reads.

GUR noted that the Russian MoD mans the airfield jointly with Gazpromavia, which is part of Gazprom OJSC.

Russia arrests own deputy defense chief over Ukraine's military intel operation - source

"The destroyed unit of aviation equipment was used by the aggressor state in the interest of the Moscow Aviation Center, in particular - to support the operations of the Russian invasion army," GUR emphasized.

As reported, on April 17, a series of explosions was reported in the vicinity of the Dzhankoy military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian strikes hit the S-400 air defense system and the command post of the Russian air defense regiment at the Dzhankoy airfield, according to verified reports.