Homestay Owners In Kashmir Accuse Stayvista For Booking Cancellations, Financial Losses

One of the accusers, Babar Mian, the owner of Nazm Villa which features a cottage and a villa, has accused StayVista of malpractice.



Mian claims to have listed his property with StayVista in December 2022, seeking to tap into the platform's extensive network of travelers. However, what initially seemed like a promising partnership soon turned sour.

Mian revealed a pattern of grievances he has experienced since partnering with StayVista.

“The first six months went smoothly, thereafter, guests encountering minor issues at the property were abruptly relocated by StayVista, leaving us with vacant accommodations and lost revenue,” Mian said.

Mian further said that he entered into this partnership with StayVista with high hopes of boosting his property's visibility and bookings. However, their actions have only led to losses and frustration.

“StayVista frequently canceled bookings at the last minute, causing significant financial setbacks for me and my business. I have incurred losses up to Rs lakh rupees. I have also sent legal notices to them.”

Another Homestay owner levelled similar allegations saying that he is not in a position to lodge a complaint because of the contract policy but he will speak to the media once the contract ends.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Amit, Co-founder of StayVista, denied all these allegations. He attributed the disruptions to maintenance issues plaguing the property and ongoing customer complaints, particularly concerning the quality of food services.

“While we strive to maintain positive relationships with all our property partners, there are persistent concerns regarding the upkeep of Nazm Villa. Our primary focus remains on ensuring a seamless experience for our guests” Amit said.

Amit further said that the customers were refunded so the question of paying money to homestay owners does not arise.

Pertinently, the homestay scene in Jammu and Kashmir has exploded, boasting 1,485

homestays registered in Jammu & Kashmir

and over 13,000 rooms up for grabs. This boom owes its thanks to the government's push to broaden lodging options by urging

locals

to turn their homes into tourist hotspots.

This initiative aims not only to

ramp

up tourism but also to give visitors a taste of local flavor by letting them crash in native homes.

Tourism in J&K

has seen a staggering rise, with 1.88 crore tourists in 2022 and a whopping 2.11 crore in 2023, marking a historic surge.

