Amrapali Dubey Makes A Video On Adnan Sami’S ‘Tera Chehra’, Says ‘I Remember The Craze’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Bhojpuri star Aamrapali Dubey has reminisced about the craze surrounding music composer Adnan Sami's song 'Tera Chehra' by sharing a video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Amrapali posted a video where she is seen lip-syncing to the song originally picturised on actress Rani Mukerji.

"I remember the craze of this song when it was released was next level, and so I couldn't resist making a video on this track as soon as I heard it on insta... Too long a video, though, but I hope you'll enjoy," she wrote in the caption.

The actress will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' starring Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee.

The film is directed by Premanshu Singh. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Amrapali made her acting debut with the show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' in 2008. Her entry into Bhojpuri cinema began with the 2014 film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

Since then, she has been featured in 'Nirahua Hindustani 2 and 3', 'Border', 'Nirahua Chalal London', and 'Sher Singh'.