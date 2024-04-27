Progress Report Sets EMV's Priorities For 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 27 (Petra) -Progress report on the executive program for Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) during the first quarter of 2024 showed a number of priorities that are scheduled to be carried out during the current year.On the priority of preparing studies and establishing the Kingdom's electrical transmission network, primarily stations and transmission grid, a draft of the generation expansion study was completed, which was sent to the neutral verification expert.The expert was appointed according to the requirements of loan agreement provided by World Bank to the Jordanian government to review the study according to the bank's conditions, the report said.Additionally, the study was sent to Jordan's Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) for approval in its final form. Work is also underway to draft a study on expansion of the Kingdom's transport network, which is expected to be completed by end of June 2024. Accordingly, this priority is set to be completed in the second half of the current year.Regarding the priority of the project to produce green ethanol from hydrogen (AP Molle), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources met with representatives of the contracted company to discuss extending the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which expired on 31/12/2023, but the company did not express its desire to renew the memo.However, economic feasibility studies for investment in the field of green methanol production have not been completed by the contracted company, despite providing it with a study on carbon sources in Jordan, the report showed.As for priority of updating the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan ( NBSAP), the national strategy was updated and the final draft was prepared, as partner agencies exhibited delay in sending feedback to outline the strategy.