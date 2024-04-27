4Th Edition Of Al Nahma Musical Naham Al Khaleej Opens At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 4th edition of Al Nahma Musical, "Naham Al Khaleej," kicked off at the Cultural Village Foundation-Katara on Friday.

The competitions are due to continue until April 30 to culminate in crowning the winners of "Naham Al Khaleej" prize.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony held at the Katara Opera House, General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said the prize will feature powerful competitions from which one of the most critical maritime arts of ancestors will be derived who were sailing for fishing or diving.

Dr. Al Sulaiti added that Katara has been eager to revive the musical patrimony, along with the Gulf songs and preserve their treasures and subsequently launched numerous cultural events that focus on the civilizational legacy, affirming that maritime arts in Qatar share one history and common heritage with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The fourth edition delves deep into the maritime heritage associated with Al Nahma art through holding seminars and art exhibitions that broadly highlight the details of this inveterate legacy and preserve the innovations of ancestors representing unshakable bonds with the new generations, he pointed out.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Sulaiti highlighted that the 4th edition of Al Nahma Musical is characterized by powerful competitors, along with a wide diversity of events and programmes culminating in the musical masterpieces of the Qatari musician Hamed Al-Naama.