PET Bottle Recycling Factory Kicks Off 'Trial' Operations In Al-Muwaqqar Area

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Apr. 27 (Petra) -Econest Recycling, an Amman-headquartered leading recycler of PET bottles in the Middle East and North Africa region, announced start of trial operations for its factory specialized in recycling used plastic water bottles, with an investment amounting to $15 million.

Established in 2022, the factory, which is located in Al-Muwaqqar area, works to convert used plastic water bottles into polyethylene terephthalate, after recycling it with "high quality to become suitable for food use."

In remarks to "Petra," the company's chairman, Mohammad Abu Sufa, said the factory, which is the first in the Middle East region, was established according to the "highest" international standards and "modern" European technologies, which ensure efficiency and excellence in all steps of the production processes, which would make its products "green and clean."

Abu Sufa added that the factory's mission aims to provide environmentally friendly solutions, revolutionize the recycling process, secure production inputs for multiple industries, achieve circular economy, protect the environment, and realize resource sustainability.







Abu Sufa announced the factory's production capacity amounts to 45,000 tonnes as a production input.

Additionally, he stated that the factory comes within the framework of the Kingdom's plans to achieve "clean and sustainable" production, environmental protection, sustainable development, and provision of local production inputs, which align with the Royal directives to strengthen self-reliance and achieve industrial security in various circumstances.

The factory will support plans to reduce landfill waste, conserve resources and energy, lower pollution, promote achieve circular economy and sustainability, curb carbon footprint and create job opportunities, he pointed out.Abu Sufa also noted every tonne produced within the factory would secure 16 to 18 barrels of oil.The factory currently provides 100 jobs directly for the local workforce and another 3,000 indirectly, which contributes to support the Kingdom's efforts to find sustainable solutions to reduce unemployment rates, he said.