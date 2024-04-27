Archer World Cup: Jyohti Vennam Wins Individual Title, Becomes Second Indian To Win Treble In A WC Stage

(MENAFN- IANS) Shanghai, April 27 (IANS) Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the gold medal in the women's individual compound category after beating Andrea Becerra 146(9*)-146(9) of Mexico to win her third gold at World Archery on Saturday.
She became only the second Indian archer after Deepika Kumari (S3, 2021) to win three gold medals at a single World Cup Stage. Previously she had won gold medals in compound mixed and women's compound team.
She also became the third compound female archer after Sara Lopez (S2, 2016) & Sarah Sonnichsen (S2, 2017) to win treble (three medals in a single season). Jyothi also booked her ticket to the Archery World Cup Final in Tlaxcala
