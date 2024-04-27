Colombia, Bolivia To Meet In Copa America Warmup

(MENAFN- IANS) Bogota, April 27 (IANS) Colombia and Bolivia will play a friendly in June as they finalize preparations for this year's Copa America in the United States, the Colombian football federation (FCF) said on Friday.

The match will be played at the Pratt and Whitney stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut, on June 15, according to an FCF statement, reported Xinhua.

The Copa America, the world's oldest international continental football tournament, will play in 14 host cities from June 20 to July 14.

Colombia will begin their campaign against Paraguay on June 24 before also facing Costa Rica and Brazil in Group D.

Bolivia have been drawn in Group C alongside the United States, Uruguay and Panama.