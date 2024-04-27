Expo Stars League: Second Place, Relegation To Be Decided In Final Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 2023-2024 Expo Stars League will conclude on Sunday with all six matches of the final round taking place simultaneously at 6:30 PM local time. This approach, adopted by the Qatar Stars League since the penultimate round, aims to ensure fair competition.

Al Sadd secured their 17th league title with a 4-0 victory over Al Shamal in the penultimate round of the season. This victory propelled them to 49 points, putting them out of reach of their closest rivals, Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa, who both sit on 44 points.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium of Al Rayyan club is set to host the Week 22 match of 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd on Sunday.

Both teams have different aspirations going into the match, but one thing is for sure they are both eager to secure a victory and claim the three points.

Al Rayyan currently sit in second place with 44 points and will be aiming to defeat Al Sadd to consolidate their second place especially with third-placed Al Gharafa, who are level on points but behind on goal difference, breathing down their neck.

Al Rayyan will be looking to secure a victory to finish as the league runners-up, while Al Sadd will be striving for a positive result to end the season on a high note as the champions.

The first-leg match between the teams ended, with Al Sadd emerging as 4-0 winners.

Meanwhile, Al Shamal face Al Gharafa in another crucial Week 22 match of the 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

The contest will be strong and important for both teams with either side seeking to provide their best in order to achieve a victory and advance in the rankings. For Al Gharafa, a win could also keep them in the battle for valuable second place in the rankings.

Al Shamal are currently ninth in the table with 22 points, equal with Qatar SC (in eighth).

Al Gharafa succeeded in overturning the deficit in their previous round against Al Wakrah and eventually won 4-2. The win helped Al Gharafa gain three valuable points to raise their tally to 44 points to be in third place along with Al Rayyan (second) and the competition between the two teams continues in Week 22 to finish as the runners-up in the league championship. Al Sadd have already claimed the title.

The Cheetahs undoubtedly will go all out for a win aiming to snatch the second place from Al Rayyan, while Al Shamal will look to correct the mistakes made in their previous-round 0-4 loss to Al Sadd.

The first-leg meeting between Al Gharafa and Umm Salal had ended in a 1-1 draw.

While a positive result for Umm Salal would provide them with a winning finish to the league championship, Al Gharafa (who are also in battle with Al Rayyan for the second place in the rankings) would strive to make the grade for the AFC Champions League qualifiers. Al Sadd, as champions of Expo Stars League, go straight into the AFC Champions League group stage.