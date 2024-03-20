Digital Asset Management Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The recent report by IMARC Group, titled“ Digital Asset Management Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global digital asset management market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The

global digital asset management market size reached US$ 6.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during 2024-2032.

Digital Asset Management (DAM) refers to a system that stores, organizes, retrieves, and shares digital content efficiently. Broadly encompassing various solutions such as brand asset management systems, library, and production asset management, DAM systems are pivotal in handling rich media assets such as images, videos, music, and documents. They offer numerous advantages, including streamlined asset retrieval, improved workflow efficiency, enhanced collaboration across teams, and secure asset preservation. DAM systems ensure that digital assets are readily available, adequately protected, and efficiently utilized, thereby maximizing the value of the digital content and supporting strategic brand management.

Global Digital Asset Management Market Trends:

The global market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by the escalating demand for digital marketing solutions, the proliferation of digital content, and the increasing need for collaborative digital workflows. Along with this, organizations are increasingly adopting DAM solutions to manage their expanding libraries of digital assets, optimize their marketing strategies, and enhance operational efficiency. In addition, the rise in remote work trends is also intensifying the necessity for DAM systems, enabling teams to access and share assets securely from disparate locations.

Technological advancements, such as integration with artificial intelligence and machine learning for advanced metadata tagging and content management, are propelling the market forward. Apart from this, the rising emphasis on content personalization and multichannel marketing strategies is driving businesses to invest in DAM systems. Furthermore, the market's growth is also supported by the increasing recognition of the value of digital assets as critical corporate resources that require effective management to ensure brand consistency and regulatory compliance.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Industry are Given Below:



Cognizant Technology Solutions

OpenText Corporation

Adam Software

Canto Inc.

Celum

North Plains Systems

Mediabeacon Inc.

IBM Corporation

Widen Enterprises Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QBank Webdam Inc



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



Solution

Services



Consulting



System Integration Support and Maintenance



Breakup by Type:



Brand Asset Management System

Library Asset Management System Production Asset Management System



Breakup by Application:



Sales and Marketing

Broadcast and Publishing Others



Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises



Breakup by Deployment:



On-premises Cloud



Breakup by End-Use Sector:



Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Travel and Tourism Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

