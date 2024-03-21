India Textile Recycling Market Is Set For Strong Growth, To Reach US$ 418.2 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) growth-to-reach-us-418-2-million-by-2032/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group/" data-orig-file="https://businessreportmenafn.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group.jpg" data-orig-size="1280,720" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta="{" aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}"="" data-image-title="india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group" data-image-description="" data-image-caption="" data-medium-file="https://businessreportmenafn.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group.jpg?w=300" data-large-file="https://businessreportmenafn.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group.jpg?w=1024" data-id="20394" src="https://businessreportmenafn.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group.jpg?w=1024" alt="" class="wp-image-20394" srcset="https://businessreportmenafn.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group.jpg?w=1024 1024w, https://businessreportmenafn.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group.jpg?w=150 150w, https://businessreportmenafn.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group.jpg?w=300 300w, https://businessreportmenafn.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group.jpg?w=768 768w, https://businessreportmenafn.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/india-textile-recycling-market-report-imarc-group.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" />

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ India Textile Recycling Market Report by Product Type (Cotton Recycling, Wool Recycling, Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling, Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling, and Others), Textile Waste (Pre-consumer Textile, Post-consumer Textile), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Retail & Departmental Stores), End Use (Apparel, Industrial, Home Furnishings, Non-woven, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the India Textile Recycling market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2024-2032.

India Textile Recycling Market Trends:

Textile recycling is an eco-friendly process that repurposes discarded clothing, fabrics, and fibers, giving them new life beyond their initial use. This sustainable practice plays a crucial role in the circular economy, significantly reducing waste by transforming old textiles into new products or raw materials for various industries. It encompasses the recycling of all kinds of textiles, from clothing to home furnishings, through mechanical or chemical processes that break down fibers or recondition them for further use. Textile recycling conserves natural resources and energy and opens innovative avenues for fashion and industrial applications, fostering creativity and environmental stewardship.

The India textile recycling market is propelled by a robust combination of environmental awareness, economic value, and cultural acceptance of recycled goods. A significant driver is the increasing recognition of sustainability practices among consumers and businesses, keen on reducing their ecological footprint and supporting circular economy principles. This awareness is translating into a growing demand for recycled textile products, driven by both ethical consumerism and the practical benefits of cost-effective materials. The rich textile heritage of India and substantial production surplus serve as a fertile ground for recycling operations, turning post-industrial and post-consumer waste into valuable resources. Moreover, innovations in recycling technologies are enabling more efficient and high-quality processing of old textiles, making the end products increasingly appealing to fashion and industrial sectors alike. The trend toward sustainable fashion is particularly noteworthy, with designers and brands integrating recycled fabrics into their collections, thereby promoting eco-friendly materials in mainstream fashion.

Furthermore, government initiatives promoting waste management and recycling provide a positive framework for the growth of the industry. The alignment of traditional thrift practices with modern sustainability goals creates a uniquely favorable environment for textile recycling in India, making it a key player in the global move toward sustainable textile production.

India Textile Recycling Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling Others

Breakup by Textile Waste:



Pre-consumer Textile Post-consumer Textil

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Channel Retail & Departmental Stores

Breakup by End Use:



Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven Others

Breakup by Region:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

