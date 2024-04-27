'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actors Who've Not Always Made Good News Off-Screen

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actor Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular television sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has allegedly gone missing.

The 50-year-old actor departed from his home in Delhi on April 22, bound for the airport to travel to Mumbai, and has not been heard from since. Furthermore, his phone is currently untraceable.

However, this incident is not the first time a member of the show has faced trouble or attracted media attention.

Numerous actors from the series have encountered adversities in the past.

Actress Monika Bhadoriya, who essayed the role of Bawri in the show, voiced complaints regarding bad behaviour from the makers of the show. She departed from the series, citing inadequate compensation and mental harassment from the show's producer, Asit Modi.

Bhadoriya stated that she was tortured to such a level by the makers that she felt like committing suicide.

Actor Shailesh Lodha, renowned for portraying Taarak Mehta, quit the show in April 2022.

The actor had been part of the show since its inception, but his relationship with Asit Modi soured over time.

Shailesh accused Asit of inappropriate conduct towards him, citing an incident during a stand-up show titled 'Good Night India' in 2022, which disappointed Modi.

Shailesh claimed that, despite continuing to film for the show, his payments were withheld.

Consequently, the actor filed a lawsuit against Asit for unpaid dues and sought intervention from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the show's creators failed to resolve the issue.

Actor Kavi Kumar Azad, renowned for his portrayal of Doctor Hathi, tragically passed away in July 2018 following a cardiac arrest.

Azad had been associated with the show for nine years. Prior to his demise, he was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital in the Mira Road area of Mumbai due to health complications.

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for her role as Roshan, levied serious allegations against the show's producer, Asit Modi.

Jennifer accused Modi of sexual harassment and asserted that the show's environment fostered male chauvinism, prompting her departure from the series.

Subsequently, she filed a complaint against Asit Modi, the show's Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for alleged sexual harassment in the workplace. They were reportedly booked under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.