Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global nitrogenous fertilizers market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market:

The global nitrogenous fertilizers market size reached US$ 71.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 101.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Nitrogenous fertilizers are a class of agrochemicals that provide essential nitrogen nutrients to plants, playing a pivotal role in global agriculture by significantly enhancing crop yields and food production. Nitrogen is a key component of chlorophyll, amino acids, and nucleic acids, thus, it is crucial for photosynthesis, growth, and reproduction in plants. These fertilizers come in various forms, including urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and calcium ammonium nitrate, each with distinct application methods and efficacy rates depending on the soil type, climate, and the crop being cultivated. The application of nitrogenous fertilizers has been a cornerstone in the Green Revolution, enabling the agricultural sector to keep up with the ever-growing global population by increasing the productivity of arable land.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nitrogenous-fertilizers-market/requestsample

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Trends:

The escalating demand for food due to the growing world population and shrinking arable land is driving the global market. Nitrogenous fertilizers, by virtue of their ability to provide essential nutrients to plants, play a vital role in maximizing crop productivity, thereby meeting the increasing food demand efficiently. Moreover, the growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices is influencing the market across the globe. There is a rising awareness of the environmental impacts of excessive nitrogen use, such as groundwater contamination and greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for enhanced-efficiency fertilizers that promise lower environmental risks and greater economic returns to farmers. Furthermore, Government policies and subsidies play a critical role in shaping the nitrogenous fertilizers market.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Industry are Given Below:



Yara International ASA

Bunge Limited

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

TogliattiAzot

Nutrien Ltd.

EuroChem Group

OCI Nitrogen

URALCHEM JSC

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

SABIC

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd.

Coromandel International Limited.

Koch Industries, Inc.

Hellagrolip SA

Sinofert Holdings Limited CVR Partners LP



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Crop Type:



Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables Others



Breakup by Form:



Liquid

Dry Others



Breakup by Type:



Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) Others



Breakup by Mode of Application:



Soil

Foliar

Fertigation Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group





134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800