ADMAF Announces The Return Of 'Riwaq Al Adab Wal Kitab' With A Lively Cultural Programme At The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 26 April 2024: Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation unveils the cultural programme of 'Riwaq Al Adab Wal Kitab' as part of the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair which will be held from 29 April to 5 May 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

In 2024, ADMAF will mark the 9th edition of Riwaq Al Adab Wal Kitab, an initiative that nurtures writers and invigorates the Emirati publishing industry by presenting the achievements of Emirati and Arab writers. Under the title 'From Air, Water, and Sand, We Form', the 2024 programme celebrates the cultural achievements and rich literary legacy of Emirati novelists, notably the writer Ali Abu al-Reesh.

ADMAF will launch eight publications during the book fair and host five conversations and book signing ceremonies. With participation from writers, poets, and literary figures from the Emirates and the Arab world, ADMAF furthers its collaboration with the Emirates Writers Union, Nabati Publishing House, Al-Dhabi Publishing House, Nineveh House, and Mediterranean Publications. Additionally, the ADMAF pavilion highlights the 'Literary Voices' website and the Arab Cast Audio Book Library initiative.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, the visionary Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and the esteemed Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, expressed, "Our return to the prestigious Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reaffirms our dedication to promoting literary talent and fostering a vibrant community of writers and readers. The 'Riwaq Al Adab Wal Kitab' initiative supports creative expression and cultural exchange as it celebrates the richness of Emirati and Arab literature."

Her excellency continued, "'Riwaq Al Adab Wal Kitab' honours Arab literary creativity, empowering the nation's vibrant writing and publishing community by fostering enthusiasm, connections and excellence among writers and readers. Annual programmes preserve and celebrate the beauty of the Arabic language in contemporary and classic literature. This dedication to cultural expression embodies ADMAF's mission to facilitate constructive dialogue within society, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and fostering critical thinking through partnerships with local and international publishing houses."

Book Signings

The programme of book signings begins on Thursday, 2 May, with 'Cage of Waves: Essays on Meaning and Existence' written by Lulwa Al Mansouri, on a book by Ahmed Rashid Thani, in collaboration with the Emirates Writers Union. On Friday, 3 May, the book 'From Air, Water, and Sand We Form,' commemorating Ali Abu al-Reesh's novelistic journey, will be signed by the contributors in cooperation with Nabati Publishing House. Following this, on Saturday, 4 May, authors including Dr Noura Al Mazrouei, Aisha Ghabesh, Ali Al-Amoudi, Dr Aisha Al-Ghais, and Marwan bin Mohammed will sign their respective books, while Nada El Hage will sign 'Gold Rose: Selection of Poems by Onsi El Hage' in cooperation with Dar Al-Med, on Sunday, 5 May. All signings commence at 6:30 pm at the ADMAF Booth.

Talks and Conversations

ADMAF will host a series of conversations and interviews during Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. On Thursday, 2 May, poet and critic Sameh Kaawach will be in conversation with Abbass Abbass, founder of the People of Determination project, focusing on Abbass' digital platform and the Arabcast audiobook application. On the Lifestyle Stage on Friday, 3 May, at 5 pm, critic and poet Fatin Hamoudi will moderate a conversation between poet Abdullah Al-Saab and critic Dr Youssef Hittini, delving into thirty years of novelistic achievements by Ali Abu al-Reesh. Two seminars will take place at the ADMAF Booth on Saturday, 4 May: the first at 5 pm sees poet and critic Sameh Kaawach interview writer, poet, and journalist Hazza Al-Mansouri about his platform 'Aswat' ('Literary Voices'). Following this, at 6 pm, Kaawach will discuss healing through music and the arts with Dr. Noura Al Mazrouei. Finally, on Sunday, 5 May, at 4 pm, a symposium led by poet Nada El Hage will explore the literary legacy of the late poet Onsi El Hage, discussing the anthology book, 'Gold Rose'.

Digital Events

The ADMAF Booth also features 'Aswat' (Literary Voices ), an online platform founded by Emirati journalist Hazza Al-Mansouri, that is one of the largest cultural and literary content hubs in the Arab world, uniting over 85 Arab writers, including more than 50 Emirati writers, from emerging talents to established pioneers, spanning diverse creative and intellectual realms such as history, literature, media, cinema, and criticism. The digital booth also showcases the Arab Cast Audio Book Library initiative, established in 2008 as the first Arabic library for people of determination.