HEC Paris In Qatar's Ghabga Fosters Unity, Connection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Capturing the essence of the Ramadan spirit, HEC Paris in Qatar celebrated its annual Ramadan Ghabga event, fostering a sense of unity and connection.

The gathering was honoured by the presence of French Ambassador to Qatar, H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre.

On the occasion of the holy Month of Ramadan, he shared inspiring remarks that resonated with HEC Paris' community, which included esteemed clients, current programme participants, alumni, and faculty members, who came together for an evening dedicated to networking and camaraderie.

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, warmly welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of group gatherings.

He emphasised:“Our community of alumni is based on friendship, cooperation, inclusivity, and a strong sense of service. When our community gets together, we make our bonds stronger and our friendships deeper, and it is through these bonds that HEC Paris alumni build stronger organisations and, ultimately, a better world. HEC Paris is a community of people, all unique and yet, all sharing a common desire to make organisations and societies better for all.”