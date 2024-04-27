Three Dead In Israeli Strikes On South Lebanon: Report

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut: Three people were killed Saturday in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, including two members of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed movement and official media said.

The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen near-daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began nearly seven months ago.

In two separate statements, Hezbollah mourned the deaths of two fighters from the villages of Kafr Kila and Khiam.

It said they had been "martyred on the road to Jerusalem."

Lebanon's official National News Agency said "Israeli occupation aircraft carried out two raids today at dawn on the towns of Kafr Shuba and Shebaa", leading to the death of "citizen Qasim Asaad in the town of Kafr Shuba".

Multiple villages in southern Lebanon had been hit by Israeli strikes in recent hours, leaving damage to homes and property, NNA said.

