Forward Fashion's Artelli Presents: Nobuyoshi Araki's Paradise Starting From April 27Th, At K11 MUSEA

A Hong Kong and Macau Collaborative Tribute to Four Decades of Iconic Photography HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 April 2024 - Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited ("Forward Fashion Group" or the "Group"; Hong Kong stock code: 2528), a creative integrated group with three synergistic business segments – fashion, art, and lifestyle, is pleased to announce that Artelli , the Group's pioneering multi-dimensional art space presents "Paradise" by renowned Japanese photography master Nobuyoshi Araki as the co-organizer and curator. The grand opening took place today (26 April) at K11 MUSEA CEMENT. In celebration of Nobuyoshi Araki's upcoming 84th birthday in May this year, the dual-city collaboration will present over 200 classic works, paying tribute to him in various ways.
"Before withering comes the most beautiful." - Nobuyoshi Araki
Hong Kong POP-UP showcasing over 100 classic masterpieces at K11 MUSEA, Limited-Edition merchandise sparks collecting frenzy
"Paradise" Hong Kong POP-UP is another remarkable art project curated by Artelli, the pioneering multi-dimensional art space of Forward Fashion . Following the highly anticipated "BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 - Hong Kong", this POP-UP takes place at CEMENT, the modular creative- and community-driven space of K11 MUSEA , under the New World Development Company Limited, presenting a grand visual feast for art enthusiasts.
Ms. Linwood Lin, Chief Innovation Officer of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Limited, said, " The Group has long been committed to exploring the innovative fusion of art and commerce. Through our esteemed art brand, Artelli, we serve as a global platform for artistic exchange, bringing outstanding works from artists worldwide to the public. We are delighted to announce our collaboration with the renowned Japanese photographer, Nobuyoshi Araki, featuring his iconic works that epitomize his unique vision and avant-garde breakthroughs in the contemporary photography scene. Collaborating with multiple cultural and creative units, this project is a tribute to Araki's unparalleled contributions to the art world. Moving forward, Artelli will continue to expand its reach and act as a bridge, curating original and distinctive content for international artists, offering art enthusiasts a truly unique and diverse artistic experience. "
The Hong Kong POP-UP^ will be held from 27 April (Saturday) to 15 May (Wednesday), featuring highlights such as Nobuyoshi Araki's various works from the 1990s to the latest 2023 focusing on "Flowers" and "Women". Additionally, the POP-UP will showcase nearly a hundred instant photography works, which serve as an important medium of photography for Nobuyoshi Araki beyond film. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the unique imagery captured by Araki's lens on these one-of-a-kind instant film prints. Furthermore, the event will also showcase the iconic Carousel projector, which made its debut in the 1980s, displaying slide photographs by Nobuyoshi Araki.
^Open to the public 18 years and older only. Personal identification required for entry.
Highly collectible artist-signed instant photography works in deluxe editions will be available for purchase in both Hong Kong and Macau
Macau Exhibition will be located at Artelli, "Darkroom" to offer glimpse into Araki's photographic desires
The "Paradise" Exhibition in Macau will be held from April 30 (Tuesday) to May 28 (Tuesday) at Artelli, the pioneering multi-dimensional art space, featuring a selection of Nobuyoshi Araki's photographic works from the 1990s to recent years, with a focus on his floral-themed works, spanning various series including "Women", "Private Photography", and selected works from "Erotos", offering a glimpse into the sincere emotions of the master photographer. A special "Darkroom^" area will be set up to give visitors a glimpse into Araki's photographic desires.
Exclusive Collaboration: FUJIFILM Experience Zone with the new launched instax mini 99
Additionally, the event in Hong Kong and Macau will feature a FUJIFILM Experience Zone , showcasing Nobuyoshi Araki's works through the FP-Z8000/FP-Z6000 projector, providing a unique perspective on the master's emotive photography. The event will also introduce the latest model of the instax mini camera, the instax mini 99, which has been updated for the first time in 11 years to the highest specifications available on the market. Visitors will have the opportunity to be the first to experience and purchase, offering photography enthusiasts an engaging and interactive exhibition experience.
Nobutoshi Araki's "Paradise"
| HONG KONG POP-UP
| MACAU EXHIBITION
|
| Period:
| April 27 – May 15 (11:00 – 21:00)
| Address:
| CEMENT, G31, MUSE EDITION, G/F, K11 MUSEA
|
| Period:
| Apr 30 – May 28 (11:00 – 20:00)
| Address:
| ARTELLI, THE SHOWROOM, CITY OF DREAMS
Co-organizer & Curator: Artelli
Co-organizer: ARTOX GROUP
Title Sponsor: FUJIFILM
Leading Partner: CEMENT
Venue Support: K11 MUSEA
