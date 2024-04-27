Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister To Attend Riyadh Meeting

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is scheduled to leave for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum's Special Meeting on Global Cooperation, Growth and Energy for Development which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 28-29 April 2024.

Convened by the World Economic Forum, the Special Meeting in Riyadh is expected to bring together leaders from diverse sectors and industries to inspire a comprehensive dialogue on the most urgent and complex issues of the day.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry will join as a panelist in two Sessions, namely“Building the Urban Future” and“North to South, East to West: Rebuilding Trust”.

On the sidelines, the Foreign Minister is expected to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the host country.

The Minister will also meet the Sri Lankan community in Riyadh and visit the Sri Lankan International School in Riyadh.