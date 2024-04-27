EC's President Extended Invitation To Attend COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen hasbeen invited to COP29, Vagif Sadigov, the ambassador of Azerbaijanin Belgium and Luxembourg, head of the Mission to the EuropeanUnion, wrote in his account on the X social network, Azernews reports.

“Many thanks to Mr. Fernando Andresen-Guimaraes, Diplomaticadviser of the President of the European Commission, for asubstantial exchange of views today on present and future ofEU-Azerbaijan relations. It has also been a good occasion totransmit the invitation letter of President of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenfor COP29 in November in Baku,” the ambassador said.