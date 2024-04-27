SJ Auctioneers' May 5Th Auction Features Estate Silver, Vintage Toys, Figurines, Fine Jewelry, More

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brooklyn, NY, USA, April 27, 2024 -- SJ Auctioneers is fast gearing up for an important, online-only Spring Silverware, Toys, Figurines & Collectibles auction on Sunday, May 5th, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time The catalog contains just over 200 lots of SJ Auctioneers' finest selection to date of fine jewelry items, sterling silver estate lots, vintage trains and toys, and collectibles.



The artists, designers and silversmiths in the auction will include names such as Cartier, Tiffany & Company, Dominick & Haff, Jose Hess, Emile Delaire, Gorham, Movito, Reed & Barton, Watson, Wallace, William B. Kerr, Sackermann, Hessenberg & Co., Italian Vetreria Murano, Arte, American Flyer, Lionel, Nintendo, Tootsie Toy, Buddy L, Matchbox, Lesne and others.



Outstanding sterling silver lots are expected to dominate the auction's list of top achievers. A prime example is lot 170, a 200-piece Tiffany & Company Art Deco flatware service in the Hampton pattern in bridal gift condition, housed in a Reed and Barton storage case. Not one single piece is missing from the set, which is expected to change hands for $16,000-$25,000.



Lot 137B is an S. Kirk & Son sterling silver repousse six-piece tea and coffee set with tray, all matching and richly adorned with crisp floral motifs, in pattern number 474F from 1932. The set consists of a tray, a coffee pot, a teapot, a creamer pitcher, a covered sugar bowl and a waste bowl. The total weight is an impressive 205.2 troy oz. The estimate is $9,000-$12,000.



Lot 169A is a 69-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware service in the Bernadotte pattern. The set is complete and in excellent condition. It is expected to finish at $7,000-$9,500. Also, Lot 137C is a Buccellati sterling silver hand-hammered four-piece tea and coffee set, made in Italy and beautifully adorned with stylized geometric finials. It should sell for $4,000-$6,000.



There's much more to the auction than just fine silver. A few of the more beautiful items up for bid include these wonderful lots:



- A large, signed Herend porcelain blue fishnet koi carp fish figurine, one of several gorgeous Herend pieces in the auction, 5 inches in height (est. $500-$750).



- An exquisite Maitland Smith caviar bowl with mother of pearl seashell design on a stand, one-of-a-kind and made in the Philippines, 4 inches tall (est. $350-$500).



- A green Swarovski crystal figurine of Marvel's The Incredible Hulk, with box, a must-have collectible for Swarovski and/or superhero fans, 4 inches tall (est. $600-$800).



The toys category will be led by a long Tippco tin firefighter truck ladder with four firefighter figures in the cabin, missing the key but still a desirable mid-century toy (est. $500-$1,000); and a circa 1960s Ingersoll Disney Works Mickey Mouse wristwatch with original packaging and including an original plastic statuette of Mickey. It winds and ticks! (est. $500-$750).



Other toys will include a Japanese-made J-250 Line Mar tin friction jalopy car that sparks and makes noise, 5 inches long, in the original box that has signs of wear due to age; and a Buddy L Pepsi-Cola gift set that includes two trucks showing the Pepsi logo (both est. $150-$300).



The jewelry catalog is plentiful and will include a beautiful Tiffany & Company Paloma Picasso Graffiti 'X' chain 18k yellow gold pendant necklace with box (est. $500-$750).



Returning to silver, an antique Tiffany & Co. sterling silver wave-shaped candy dish (or bowl tray), about 12 inches long and weighing 23.6 troy oz., should change hands for $1,150-$1,800; and a pair of Italian-made Federico Buccellati silver .999 coated shells with box, one standing 2 inches tall and the other 1 inches tall, are expected to realize $850-$1,150.



A link to the LiveAuctioneers catalog is here:



Bidding is available now online. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers. If you place a winning bid, your card will be charged shortly after the conclusion of the auction.



To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Spring Silverware, Toys, Figurines & Collectibles auction on Sunday, May 5th, starting at 6 pm Eastern time, please visit Updates are posted often.

