Clorox Employees Share Their Stories For National Infertility Awareness Week

MENAFN - 3BL) About one in six adults worldwide experience fertility issues, including 9% of men and 11% of women of reproductive age in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization.

To better understand the diverse issues that can cause someone to seek fertility treatment, some of our Clorox teammates shared their experiences. They're telling their stories during National Infertility Awareness Week to help others who may be facing similar challenges.

