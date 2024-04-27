Cyber Police Traces, Recovers 30 Missing Smartphones Worth Lakhs

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar has recovered and returned 30 missing smartphones worth lakhs of rupees to their rightful owners.
In a statement, a spokesperson said that to enhance public service and address grievances, the cyber police is now accepting applications and reports from the public regarding missing cell phones.ADVERTISEMENT
The statement reads that the dedicated technical team of the Cyber Police has been relentless in their efforts, tracing 30 missing smartphones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees.“These devices were promptly returned to their rightful owners today at the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone.”
It reads that in addition to tracing missing mobile phones, the cyber police continues to assist citizens with various technological challenges encountered in their daily lives, including addressing online frauds, scams and other cyber-related crimes reported in the cyber police station on a routine basis.
“Under the guidance of the Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, the cyber police Kashmir has initiated various awareness campaigns and programs to educate the public about contemporary online frauds and scams. The cyber police strongly advises the general public against sharing bank details, account information, personal details, OTPs, or any sensitive information with anyone.” Read Also Mumbai Man Loses Rs 6.72 Lakh After Leaving Wallet Unattended At Cricket Ground Indian Cleaner Arrested In Dubai For Stealing Watches Worth $2 Mn
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN27042024000215011059ID1108145976
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.