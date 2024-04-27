18 People Hospitalised After Eating Lucknow Biryani, Condition Of 8 Serious

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least 18 people, mostly children, were hospitalised after eating biryani in Lucknow. As per a report from Times of India, the children aged between 8 and 17 years were admitted to Balrampur Hospital after experiencing vomiting and other symptoms of food poisoning.

The hospital informed us that ten patients displayed mild symptoms of food-borne gastroenteritis and were shortly discharged after primary treatment. However, the other eight patients have more severe symptoms and are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Balrampur Hospital's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) shared update on the condition of the patients, and said that they are stable and will be discharged soon.

The administration is expected to take strict action against the concerned eatery as such incidents are becoming increasingly common and pose a serious threat to people's health. Several restaurants and caterers are seen preparing food without following safety and hygiene protocols.

70 hospitalised in Ambedkar NagarIn another incident from Uttar Pradesh, around 70 people were hospitalised after eating food at a wedding function. The sick individuals were rushed to the Joint District Hospital Ambedkar Nagar, and their condition is reported to be stable.

The hospital administration suspects food poisoning as the cause behind the incident and is conducting all required tests.

\"Around 70 cases have come, and everyone is stable. People have said that they fell sick after having food at a wedding function, which could be food poisoning. Everything is under control... they're all admitted to the hospital right now,\" Superintendent Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Joint District Hospital Ambedkar Nagar, said while speaking to ANI.A similar incident was also reported from Maharashtra's Pune, where 50 students from a private coaching centre were hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning. \"After dinner last night, some students started complaining of food poisoning, following which they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment,\" Rajkumar Kendre, Senior Police inspector at Khed Police station of Pune (Rural), said.

(With inputs from agencies)



MENAFN27042024007365015876ID1108145941