Motion Education Aces The JEE Exam, Recording A Selection Ratio Of 68.01%

New Delhi, 26th April, 2024: Motion Education, a leading institute for NEET and JEE preparation, has recorded an outstanding performance in Session 2 of the JEE Main exam. Achieving a selection ratio of 68.01%, over 6,891 students from the institute have qualified for the JEE Advanced exam. The institute further proved its mettle with 44 students securing positions in the top 1000 rank.



Prioritizing quality over quantity of education, the institute focuses on driving maximum selection of students. For which it diligently works towards strengthening the foundation of the students. The courses are consciously devised in such a way that aims at building the concepts of the students which is the primary step in understanding a topic better.



Among the students who brought great laurels to the institute with their performance, Visharad Srivastava from Maharashtra and Ishaan Gupta from Rajasthan successfully scored 100 percentile in the exam, securing 40th and 46th rank respectively. They were followed by Jayant Kumar from Rajasthan who stood in the 77th position with a 99.998 percentile.



Ecstatic on the occasion, Nitin Viijay, the Founder & CEO of Motion Education Pvt Ltd said, "The exemplary performance by the students gives us great pleasure to see them inching towards their dream. With a significant number of students qualifying for the most coveted JEE exam, it underscores their unwavering dedication, hard work, discipline, and determination to achieve their aspirations. As 44 students secured positions in the top 1000, it testifies our commitment to improve the selection ratio of the institute, which focuses on maximum selection of students."



Motion Education Pvt. Ltd. is a leading coaching institute in Kota that offers courses for the preparation of JEE-MAIN & ADVANCED, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads, and Board. The institute aims at improving the selection ratio of the students rather than just focusing on the top performing students.

