Machine Vision Market Size, Growth, Demand, Top Companies And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

“Machine Vision Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

the global machine vision market size reached US$ 13.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.

Machine vision refers to the technology and methods used to provide imaging-based automatic inspection, process control, and robot guidance in industrial applications. This technology encompasses several components, including hardware (cameras, image sensors) and software (image processing algorithms), to automate complex or mundane visual inspection tasks. Types of machine vision systems include 2D and 3D vision systems, with applications ranging from flaw detection to guidance of autonomous robots. Advantages of machine vision include enhanced precision and efficiency, decreased operational costs, and the ability to work in hazardous or challenging environments without fatigue. The adaptability and scalability of machine vision systems make them indispensable in modern manufacturing, ensuring quality control, increasing productivity, and supporting the automation of industrial processes.

Top Companies In Global Machine Vision Market:



Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Omron Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Sony Corporation

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Intel Corporation

Baumer Optronic GmbH Jai A/S.

Machine Vision

Market Trends:

The global market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for automation and quality assurance across various industry sectors. Manufacturing industries, in particular, are rapidly adopting machine vision systems to enhance productivity, accuracy, and safety. Along with this, the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into machine vision systems is further augmenting their capabilities, enabling more sophisticated analysis and decision-making based on visual data. This trend is facilitating the development of smart factories and Industry 4.0 initiatives, where machine vision plays a critical role in enabling autonomous operations.

Additionally, the expansion of machine vision into non-traditional sectors such as agriculture for crop monitoring and healthcare for diagnostic imaging illustrates its versatility and broadening market appeal. Apart from this, advancements in imaging sensors, higher computing power at lower costs, and the growing emphasis on consumer safety and regulatory compliance are creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Vision Systems

Cameras Others

Breakup by Component:



Hardware Software

Breakup by Application:



Positioning

Identification

Verification

Measurement

Flaw Detection Others

Breakup by Industry:



Electronics and Semiconductor

Automotive

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Food, Packaging and Printing

Security and Surveillance

Intelligent Traffic System Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

