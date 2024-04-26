Brazilian President Confirms Attendance At BRICS Summit In Kazan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, according to Brazil's ambassador to Moscow, Rodrigo Baena Soares. The news was reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS .

“Yes, Lula will attend the summit in Kazan in October,” the ambassador confirmed in response to a question at the XII International Meeting of High Representatives in charge of security issues.

The BRICS bloc has undergone significant expansion recently. While Argentina declined an invitation to join in August 2023, five new members – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – were officially welcomed on January 1st, 2024. This brings the total number of member states to ten.

Earlier, during a press conference following talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will also be present at the October summit.