Ukrainian Forces Hit Enemy's Newest Radar Worth More Than $5M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military intelligence agency's Husy-9 (Geese-9) group and fighters of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Black Forest" have spotted and struck a Russian 48Ya6-К1 Podlet radar worth more than $5 million.

That's according to the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Ukrinform reports.

According to the intelligence agency, Ukrainian forces hit the antenna feed system and the diesel station that powered the radar.

The Podlet radar is a relatively new Russian development - it entered into service with the army of the aggressor state in 2015.

The HUR said such a radar costs more than 700 million roubles or more than 5 million U.S. dollars.

The enemy used the system to detect and transmit target coordinates to the Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.