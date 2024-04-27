NATO's International Cybersecurity Exercise Locked Shields Concludes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, the international cybersecurity exercise Locked Shields 2024 ended, with the highest score going to the combined team of Estonia and France. Ukraine also took part in the NATO exercises.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to a Saturday report by the Estonian broadcaster ERR .

"To train as if we were in combat conditions. These exercises gave us such an opportunity," said Mihkel Tikk, captain of the Estonian-French team, deputy commander of the Estonian Cyber Command.

He added that effective defense against cyber threats requires foresight and team cohesion. Each completed task strengthens defense capabilities and creates important future strategies.

In total, the three best teams were determined based on the final results: Estonia-France, Finland-Poland, and Latvia-NATO.

The Locked Shield exercise is based on a scenario in which experts from different countries defend government computer networks and information systems from sophisticated cyberattacks. Teams in blue played the role of defense and teams in red played the role of offense.

Simulating intense crisis conditions, the international teams applied state strategies and worked closely with each other. In addition to technica tasks, participants gained experience in applying legal, strategic and communication tactics. Participants coordinated information and actions at the management level. The exercise scenario required quick and cognitive thinking, adaptability and teamwork.

The purpose of the exercise was to give participants a realistic understanding of the impact of cyber attacks and the complexity of their detection and elimination. For this purpose, real technologies, computer connections, and methods of defense and attack were used.

About 4000 experts from 40 countries have participated in Locked Shield, which has been organized since 2010 by the NATO Cyber Center. The exercise program includes cybersecurity, digital forensics, legal issues, and strategic communication. NATO allies and partners also participated in the exercise.

As Ukrinform reported, representatives of Ukraine took part in NATO's largest realistic cyber defense exercise Locked Shields 2024 . As part of the exercise, they joined forces in a joint team with the Czech Republic.

Photo: Kevin Ku / Unsplash