Zelenska: Victims Of Rape By Russian Military Will Receive Compensation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian women and men who have been raped by the Russian military will be able to receive compensation for physical and moral damage.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, The Guardian reports.

"Reparations to victims of gross human rights violations, including victims of conflict-related sexual violence, are not just about economic support. It is an important step towards restoring justice," Zelenska said.

The First Lady emphasized that victims of violence cannot wait until the conflict is resolved or when Russia starts paying reparations - they need help now.

"And this justice is needed not only in Ukraine. Justice for Ukrainian victims of violence is now a mirror for the world itself," she said.

According to the Global Survivors Fund, which is managing the project together with Ukraine at the expense of donor governments, this will be the first time that victims will receive reparations during an active armed conflict.

According to Esther Dingemans, director of the foundation, "The compensation scheme is a confirmation that what happened to them is officially recognized."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to pay Georgia multimillion-dollar compensation for violations of Georgian rights as a result of Russian armed aggression in 2008.

In December 2021, the European Court of Human Rights recognized numerous cases of violations of the European Convention on Human Rights by Russia on the territory of Georgia as a result of the armed aggression in August 2008.