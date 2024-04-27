Explosions In Dnipro: Russians Hit Infrastructure Facility In District, Fire Broke Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked an infrastructure facility in the Dniprovsky district, and a fire broke out.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in the Dniprovsky district. A fire broke out there," the head of the region wrote.

As reported, in the morning of April 27, Dnipro region experienced another massive enemy attack, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 13 missiles. Two people were wounded.