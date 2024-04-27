Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Introduces Innovative Soil, Resource Conservation Technology Adapted To Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A republican meeting on the display of novel soil and resourcepreservation methods adapted to climate change is taking place inYevlakh, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event is organized jointly by the Ministry of Agriculture ofAzerbaijan and Azersheker LLC in partnership with GILAN PIVOTLLC.

The main purpose of the event is a wide application ofmoisture-protecting technologies and innovative innovationsadapting to climate change in the country, environmentalprotection, and the improvement of knowledge and skills of farmersworking in regions suffering from drought in terms of reducing thenegative impact of global warming on agriculture, as well as the aswell as the exchange of experience gained in this field by largefarms and agro-parks.

To note, innovative technologies, methods, modern irrigationsystems, organic fertilizers, and biopreparations used inagriculture will also be demonstrated, and questions of interest tothe participants of the meeting will be answered.

Additionally, the meeting sets forth the participation ofexecutives from specialist government agencies, major farms andagro-parks, representatives from supplier firms, and farmers.